State of Tennessee Treasury Department Buys 165,663 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 742,484 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,663 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.06% of Medtronic worth $82,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDT. Nvwm LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 10,068 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 14,323 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,180 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 120.1% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 3,473,462 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $385,381,000 after buying an additional 51,983 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,761,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,441,497. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $86.70 and a 12 month high of $135.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.15.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Atlantic Securities lowered Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on Medtronic from $116.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. TheStreet lowered Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Medtronic from $114.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.13.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

