State of Tennessee Treasury Department Decreases Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 43.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,211,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 920,198 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Kroger were worth $69,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Price Performance

Shares of KR stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $49.50. 6,426,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,922,837. The company has a market cap of $35.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.49. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $38.22 and a 1 year high of $62.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Kroger Increases Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $44.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.23 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 35.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, June 17th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.22.

Kroger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Articles

