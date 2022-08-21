State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $328.15 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,441,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,940 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $328,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 204.5% in the 1st quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $3.07 on Friday, reaching $211.79. 2,554,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,617,505. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $181.67 and a twelve month high of $244.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $197.87 and a 200-day moving average of $209.27.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

