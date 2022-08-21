State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $76.26 Million Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 753,489 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 437,072 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.06% of CVS Health worth $76,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 55I LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.0% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 3,607 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 91.7% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 645,248 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $65,307,000 after purchasing an additional 308,727 shares during the last quarter. Colrain Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Colrain Capital LLC now owns 53,100 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 45,144 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,569,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.24.

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at $59,495,935. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at $59,495,935. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,355,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.05. 5,114,349 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,892,508. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $136.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.75. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $81.78 and a 1 year high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.77%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

