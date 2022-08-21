State of Tennessee Treasury Department Purchases 102,798 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 84.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,798 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.13% of Public Storage worth $87,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSA. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Public Storage by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Public Storage by 2.2% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Public Storage by 3.4% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Old Port Advisors lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 0.9% during the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 3,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 78.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Public Storage

In related news, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total value of $18,235,606.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 175,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,959,814.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Public Storage news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 830 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.09, for a total transaction of $293,064.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,918.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total transaction of $18,235,606.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 175,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,959,814.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Shares of Public Storage stock traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $351.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,237,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,381. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $321.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $346.95. The stock has a market cap of $61.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $292.32 and a 12-month high of $421.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Public Storage from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Public Storage from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $410.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $348.00 price target on Public Storage in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.33.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Further Reading

