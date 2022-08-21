State of Tennessee Treasury Department Purchases 1,243,600 Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 45.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,963,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,243,600 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 3.08% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $120,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunburst Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 25,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Ascendant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,869,000. Stiles Financial Services Inc bought a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Fluent Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,855,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 268,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,157,000 after acquiring an additional 10,326 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.12. 1,076,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,418,347. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.92. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $26.44 and a 52 week high of $33.43.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. This is a boost from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st.

