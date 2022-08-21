State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 17,997 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 209,163 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 17,997 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $131,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 125.0% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVGO. StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom to $658.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $680.46.

AVGO traded down $10.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $548.43. 1,692,455 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,708,934. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $515.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $560.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $463.91 and a twelve month high of $677.76. The company has a market cap of $221.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $0.51. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.89 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.31%.

Broadcom declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

