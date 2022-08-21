State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 27,113 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 480,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,113 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.31% of Boston Properties worth $61,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Boston Properties by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Boston Properties by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in Boston Properties by 157.0% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Boston Properties by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 86,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,080,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BXP traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 906,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,306. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.11. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.86 and a 1-year high of $133.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 4.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.53.

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.64. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 22.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 93.33%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BXP shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $139.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $104.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.54.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 22,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.96, for a total value of $2,021,581.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

