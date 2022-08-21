Steem 24-Hour Volume Tops $2.71 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 21st. Steem has a market cap of $93.24 million and $2.71 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00001101 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Steem has traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,439.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $119.10 or 0.00555516 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.15 or 0.00252572 BTC.
- Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000071 BTC.
- Coin of champions (COC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004849 BTC.
- Counterparty (XCP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00020406 BTC.
- ICC (ICC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.
- Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.
- ArenaPlay (APC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003132 BTC.
About Steem
Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 394,951,699 coins. The official website for Steem is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Steem Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.