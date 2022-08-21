Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) Receives C$50.14 Average Price Target from Analysts

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$50.14.

SJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities raised their price target on Stella-Jones from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stella-Jones in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Stella-Jones from C$56.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. CIBC lifted their target price on Stella-Jones from C$41.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Stella-Jones from C$51.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Get Stella-Jones alerts:

Stella-Jones Stock Down 1.0 %

TSE:SJ opened at C$41.04 on Friday. Stella-Jones has a 12-month low of C$30.54 and a 12-month high of C$46.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$35.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$36.83.

Stella-Jones Dividend Announcement

Stella-Jones Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Stella-Jones’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.44%.

(Get Rating)

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge and crossing timbers, foundation and marine piling, construction timbers, crane mats, fence posts, and highway guardrail posts; and coal tar-based products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stella-Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stella-Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.