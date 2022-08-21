Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Price Target to $15.00

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the rocket manufacturer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen dropped their target price on Rocket Lab USA to $6.50 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set an equal weight rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of 15.25.

NASDAQ:RKLB opened at 5.74 on Wednesday. Rocket Lab USA has a 1-year low of 3.53 and a 1-year high of 21.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is 4.59 and its 200 day moving average price is 6.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RKLB. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Rocket Lab USA during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Rocket Lab USA in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Commerce Bank bought a new position in Rocket Lab USA in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Hall Kathryn A. purchased a new stake in Rocket Lab USA in the first quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Lab USA in the first quarter worth about $82,000.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft engineering and design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

