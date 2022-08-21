Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Steppe Gold (OTCMKTS:STPGF) Price Target to C$2.90

Steppe Gold (OTCMKTS:STPGF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.10 to C$2.90 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Steppe Gold Stock Up 3.4 %
STPGF opened at $0.87 on Wednesday. Steppe Gold has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.01.
About Steppe Gold
