Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Steppe Gold (OTCMKTS:STPGF) Price Target to C$2.90

Steppe Gold (OTCMKTS:STPGF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.10 to C$2.90 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Steppe Gold Stock Up 3.4 %

STPGF opened at $0.87 on Wednesday. Steppe Gold has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.01.

About Steppe Gold

Steppe Gold Ltd. acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metals in Mongolia. Its principal projects are the Altan Tsagaan Ovoo gold and silver project comprising one mining license covering an area of approximately 5,492.63 hectares located in the territory of Tsagaan Ovoo soum, Dornod province of Eastern Mongolia; and the Uudam Khundii property that covers an area of 14,397 hectares located in Ulaanbaatar, Bayankhongor Province.

