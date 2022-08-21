StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Art’s-Way Manufacturing from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ ARTW opened at $2.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.81 and a beta of 0.33. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.41 and its 200-day moving average is $3.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Art’s-Way Manufacturing

Art’s-Way Manufacturing ( NASDAQ:ARTW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.28 million for the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a return on equity of 2.30% and a net margin of 0.87%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARTW. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. 5.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Company Profile

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

