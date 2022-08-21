StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ashford (NYSE:AINC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Ashford in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

Ashford Price Performance

AINC stock opened at $18.97 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.46. The stock has a market cap of $59.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.18. Ashford has a one year low of $11.72 and a one year high of $25.99.

Ashford Company Profile

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

