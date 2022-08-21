StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of AAME opened at $2.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.86. Atlantic American has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $4.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.34 million, a PE ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.31.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atlantic American stock. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Atlantic American worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. It offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

