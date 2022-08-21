StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
ESSA Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of ESSA Bancorp stock opened at $19.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $198.52 million, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.32. ESSA Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.79 and a 1 year high of $19.45.
ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. ESSA Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 26.52%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ESSA Bancorp Increases Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ESSA Bancorp
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $236,000. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its stake in ESSA Bancorp by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 18,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in ESSA Bancorp by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ESSA Bancorp by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 11,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 323,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,804,000 after acquiring an additional 42,126 shares in the last quarter. 49.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About ESSA Bancorp
ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.
Read More
