StockNews.com Begins Coverage on InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

InVivo Therapeutics Trading Down 8.3 %

NASDAQ NVIV opened at $7.61 on Wednesday. InVivo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $19.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.16.

Institutional Trading of InVivo Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in InVivo Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) by 152.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.78% of InVivo Therapeutics worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 18.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InVivo Therapeutics Company Profile

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, which is an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord to treat acute SCI.

Further Reading

