StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Mannatech from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Mannatech Price Performance

Shares of MTEX opened at $26.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.57 and its 200-day moving average is $27.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.62 million, a P/E ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.27. Mannatech has a 12-month low of $15.49 and a 12-month high of $43.10.

Mannatech Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Mannatech’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mannatech stock. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) by 1,090.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,542 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.37% of Mannatech worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

Mannatech Company Profile

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

Featured Articles

