StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Salisbury Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of SAL opened at $24.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $139.88 million, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.74. Salisbury Bancorp has a one year low of $22.50 and a one year high of $29.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.96.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $14.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.80 million. Salisbury Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 25.89%. As a group, analysts expect that Salisbury Bancorp will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Salisbury Bancorp Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. This is a positive change from Salisbury Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Salisbury Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.71%.

In other Salisbury Bancorp news, EVP Steven M. Essex sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total value of $36,484.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Salisbury Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 192,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,904,000 after acquiring an additional 9,204 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 120.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 76,508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 41,754 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,097 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 23.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Salisbury Bancorp

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; working capital loans; equipment loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.

Further Reading

