StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Tivity Health Price Performance

Shares of TVTY opened at $32.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.14. Tivity Health has a 1-year low of $21.25 and a 1-year high of $32.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

Get Tivity Health alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tivity Health

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TVTY. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Tivity Health by 118.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Tivity Health by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 57,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 10,599 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Tivity Health during the fourth quarter worth $296,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Tivity Health by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tivity Health during the fourth quarter worth $291,000. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products and solutions in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tivity Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tivity Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.