StockNews.com Downgrades BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) to Buy

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 3,200 ($38.67) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,400 ($29.00) in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup raised shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.37) to GBX 2,050 ($24.77) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.58) to GBX 2,300 ($27.79) in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,782.85.

Shares of BHP opened at $56.75 on Friday. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $47.35 and a 1-year high of $79.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in BHP Group during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth about $483,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in BHP Group by 976.9% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 7,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,253,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 6,480 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

