StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Can-Fite BioPharma Price Performance

NYSE:CANF opened at $0.89 on Wednesday. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $2.60. The firm has a market cap of $24.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.87.

Get Can-Fite BioPharma alerts:

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 132.72% and a negative net margin of 1,447.36%. The business had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Can-Fite BioPharma

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.