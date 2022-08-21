StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CFFI opened at $50.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.43. C&F Financial has a 12 month low of $43.10 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $28.29 million for the quarter. C&F Financial had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 12.70%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from C&F Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. C&F Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.83%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in C&F Financial by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,304,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in C&F Financial by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 75,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 9,203 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in C&F Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 38,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in C&F Financial by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in C&F Financial by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 20,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's Retail Banking offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

