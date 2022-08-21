StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM)

Posted by on Aug 21st, 2022

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THMGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE THM opened at $0.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $94.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.06 and a beta of 0.76. International Tower Hill Mines has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.57.

International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Tower Hill Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Tower Hill Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.