StockNews.com Upgrades Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $53.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $66.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $54.40.

Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $32.06 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.35. Spirit AeroSystems has a twelve month low of $26.18 and a twelve month high of $53.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.69.

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($1.00). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 88.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is presently -1.02%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 242.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.

