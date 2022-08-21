StormX (STMX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $82.35 Million

StormX (STMX) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. One StormX coin can currently be bought for $0.0082 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. StormX has a market capitalization of $82.35 million and approximately $6.52 million worth of StormX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, StormX has traded 16.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get StormX alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004655 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,485.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004652 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004649 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003812 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002380 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00128793 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00032893 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00100069 BTC.

About StormX

StormX (CRYPTO:STMX) is a coin. It was first traded on November 6th, 2017. StormX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. StormX’s official Twitter account is @stormxio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for StormX is https://reddit.com/r/stormxio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. StormX’s official website is stormtoken.com.

StormX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The STMX token is an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, written in Solidity. The STMX token is very much like the STORM token with 18 decimals and a maximum total supply of 10,000,000,000.STMX token team – 'The new StormX brand solidifies our original vision of a single, go-to app with the mission to “Earn anywhere, anytime, from any device”. Our goal since the very start has been to empower users around the world and increase their earning potential using the power of blockchain. Our white paper focused on three main products — Play, Shop, and Gigs. With the launch of the Shop feature late last year, we are now two-thirds of the way to our final goal. Read more about our Shop feature launch here.' “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StormX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StormX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StormX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for StormX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StormX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.