Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Position Lowered by Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 29.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,326,996 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,643,180 shares during the period. Suncor Energy accounts for approximately 3.1% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned about 0.45% of Suncor Energy worth $206,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SU. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 18,577 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 7.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 119,893 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 8.0% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,583 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SU opened at $32.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $45.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.26. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.26 and a 12-month high of $42.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.3656 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 28.82%.

SU has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. TD Securities upped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$73.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.38.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

