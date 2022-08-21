Supercars 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $59,131.00 (CAR)

Supercars (CAR) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 21st. Supercars has a total market capitalization of $2.61 million and $59,131.00 worth of Supercars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Supercars has traded 19.5% lower against the US dollar. One Supercars token can now be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00002036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Supercars alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004674 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,467.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004686 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004670 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003766 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002389 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00128012 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00032766 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00093717 BTC.

Supercars Profile

Supercars (CAR) is a token. Supercars’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,998,441 tokens.

Supercars Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Supercars has built a CarDAO ecology in the metaverse that integrates car enthusiast communication and entertainment,with Supercar Club, Arena PVE, Arena PVP, Club League Tournament, Car Rental, LP Staking Pool, CarDAO Construction, NFT Trading, Car Fans Community, License Plate Bidding, and many other scenarios are played to create a truly interesting environment for players to compete and communicate with other car fans. Each Category has a different focus, but all related.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Supercars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Supercars should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Supercars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Supercars Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Supercars and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.