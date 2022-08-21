Swarm Price Hits $0.0067 on Exchanges (SWM)

Swarm (SWM) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. Swarm has a total market capitalization of $524,199.42 and approximately $28.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Swarm has traded down 20.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Swarm coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges.

Swarm (SWM) is a coin. It was first traded on October 19th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 coins and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 coins. Swarm’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0. Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here. Swarm’s official website is www.swarmnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm Fund is creating a market model that allows users to invest crypto assets into real assets and deploy traditional capital into real markets in a new way. With their infrastructure, investors can create and operate asset-backed tokens and participate in a composite of wealth creation. SWM is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

