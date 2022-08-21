swisspartners Ltd. Buys New Stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

swisspartners Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 146,300 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,000. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras makes up approximately 1.7% of swisspartners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PBR. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 187,677,799 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,060,368,000 after acquiring an additional 14,283,216 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 4th quarter worth $83,285,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 1,066.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,518,777 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $81,678,000 after buying an additional 5,045,798 shares in the last quarter. Gemsstock Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 1st quarter worth $69,131,000. Finally, Truxt Investmentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 1st quarter worth $13,682,000. 11.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Trading Down 3.9 %

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Increases Dividend

Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.66. The stock had a trading volume of 32,685,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,091,656. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.63. The stock has a market cap of $89.09 billion, a PE ratio of 2.86, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12 month low of $9.20 and a 12 month high of $16.30.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $1.2949 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 44.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $0.16. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.31%.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

