swisspartners Ltd. Cuts Holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

swisspartners Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 150,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,360 shares during the period. swisspartners Ltd.’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on FTI shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $9.50 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.88.

TechnipFMC Stock Down 0.5 %

TechnipFMC stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.47. 7,347,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,491,983. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 1.91. TechnipFMC plc has a twelve month low of $5.47 and a twelve month high of $9.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.10 and a 200-day moving average of $7.38.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 3.88%. TechnipFMC’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

TechnipFMC announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 27th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 13.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

