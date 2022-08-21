swisspartners Ltd. Purchases New Shares in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

swisspartners Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its position in AbbVie by 311.3% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $141.85. 4,530,905 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,621,292. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.70. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.56 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $146.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 79.89%.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In related news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $12,041,970.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,952,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.63.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading

