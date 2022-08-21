Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €116.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €116.00 ($118.37) price objective on Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($122.45) target price on shares of Symrise in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($127.55) price target on shares of Symrise in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €116.00 ($118.37) target price on shares of Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €129.00 ($131.63) target price on shares of Symrise in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €120.00 ($122.45) target price on Symrise in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Symrise Stock Down 1.0 %

SY1 stock opened at €112.90 ($115.20) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €106.90 and its 200 day moving average is €105.87. Symrise has a 12 month low of €56.96 ($58.12) and a 12 month high of €73.48 ($74.98).

About Symrise

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

