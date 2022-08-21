SYNC Network (SYNC) Trading 22.4% Lower Over Last Week

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. SYNC Network has a market capitalization of $1.41 million and $698.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SYNC Network has traded 22.4% lower against the US dollar. One SYNC Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0119 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.32 or 0.00216317 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004095 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005545 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001662 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00008071 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004660 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.35 or 0.00463943 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000296 BTC.

SYNC Network Profile

SYNC Network is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 154,545,276 coins and its circulating supply is 117,891,558 coins. The official website for SYNC Network is syncbond.com. The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here. SYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4.

Buying and Selling SYNC Network

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SYNC Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SYNC Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

