Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
Sypris Solutions Price Performance
Shares of Sypris Solutions stock opened at $2.04 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.27. Sypris Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $4.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.15 million, a P/E ratio of 204.20 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.69.
Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The auto parts company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 0.32%. The business had revenue of $26.17 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sypris Solutions
Sypris Solutions Company Profile
Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sypris Solutions (SYPR)
- 2 EV Suppliers Powering To Gains After Raising Views
- Applied Materials Results Show A Slowing Semiconductor Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/15 – 8/19
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
Receive News & Ratings for Sypris Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sypris Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.