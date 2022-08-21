Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Sypris Solutions stock opened at $2.04 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.27. Sypris Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $4.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.15 million, a P/E ratio of 204.20 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The auto parts company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 0.32%. The business had revenue of $26.17 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sypris Solutions

Sypris Solutions Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYPR. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sypris Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sypris Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sypris Solutions by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sypris Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,939,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

