Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Holdings Lowered by Flossbach Von Storch AG

Flossbach Von Storch AG trimmed its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 96,639 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $27,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at $20,782,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at $414,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,195,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,823,000 after buying an additional 239,537 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 56,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,826,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $87.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.19. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $73.74 and a twelve month high of $145.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 33.56% and a net margin of 40.53%. The company had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.68 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.458 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.19%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Loop Capital started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen set a $100.00 price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

