Talanx (ETR:TLX) PT Set at €49.90 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €49.90 ($50.92) price target on Talanx (ETR:TLX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($45.92) price target on Talanx in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Talanx Price Performance

Shares of ETR TLX opened at €35.12 ($35.84) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.55. Talanx has a twelve month low of €33.44 ($34.12) and a twelve month high of €44.42 ($45.33). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €35.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of €38.36. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.98.

About Talanx

Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

