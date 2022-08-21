TD Securities Begins Coverage on Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)

TD Securities began coverage on shares of Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Desjardins reduced their target price on Orla Mining from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Orla Mining from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Orla Mining from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.
Orla Mining Stock Down 3.1 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ORLA opened at $3.27 on Wednesday. Orla Mining has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $5.24. The firm has a market cap of $989.18 million, a PE ratio of 327.36 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.39.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orla Mining
About Orla Mining
Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Orla Mining (ORLA)
- 2 EV Suppliers Powering To Gains After Raising Views
- Applied Materials Results Show A Slowing Semiconductor Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/15 – 8/19
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.