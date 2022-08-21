TD Securities Begins Coverage on Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)

TD Securities began coverage on shares of Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Desjardins reduced their target price on Orla Mining from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Orla Mining from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Orla Mining from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ORLA opened at $3.27 on Wednesday. Orla Mining has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $5.24. The firm has a market cap of $989.18 million, a PE ratio of 327.36 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Orla Mining by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 124,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 11,312 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Orla Mining by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 327,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Orla Mining by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Orla Mining by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 12,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Orla Mining by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares during the last quarter. 27.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

