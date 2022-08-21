Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) is Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 23.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,198,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,948,750 shares during the period. Teck Resources comprises approximately 3.7% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $250,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Teck Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. 55.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TECK opened at $34.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Teck Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $19.32 and a fifty-two week high of $45.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.43. The company has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 4.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.15.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $1.24. Teck Resources had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The business had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.097 per share. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 4.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TECK shares. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$52.50 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. CIBC upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$60.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$67.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$67.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.98.

Teck Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.