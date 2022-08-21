Telemark Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Telemark Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 750,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. APi Group comprises about 1.4% of Telemark Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Telemark Asset Management LLC owned 0.32% of APi Group worth $15,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APG. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in APi Group by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 44,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 18,687 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new position in APi Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in APi Group by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 5,033 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in APi Group by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 40,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Finally, Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of APi Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,940,000.

APi Group Price Performance

Shares of APG stock traded down $0.50 on Friday, reaching $17.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 687,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,679. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.40. APi Group Co. has a 1 year low of $14.13 and a 1 year high of $26.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APi Group ( NYSE:APG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. APi Group had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. APi Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that APi Group Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of APi Group in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of APi Group from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of APi Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of APi Group from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

Insider Activity at APi Group

In other APi Group news, Director Anthony E. Malkin bought 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.47 per share, with a total value of $182,322.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,710.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About APi Group

(Get Rating)

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

Further Reading

