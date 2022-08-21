Telemark Asset Management LLC Invests $4.71 Million in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Telemark Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,706,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 505.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 224.6% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LYV shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Benchmark lifted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.10.

LYV stock traded down $2.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.28. 1,120,410 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,319,344. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a PE ratio of -188.56 and a beta of 1.32. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.31 and a 52 week high of $127.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.87, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 669.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.90) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total value of $49,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,017,992.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

