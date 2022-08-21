Telemark Asset Management LLC Invests $9.78 Million in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Telemark Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 50,000 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,784,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXPE. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $72,529.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,543.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EXPE shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Expedia Group to $216.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $235.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $222.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $206.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $172.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.04.

NASDAQ EXPE traded down $4.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.79. 2,523,786 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,966,535. The firm has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.12, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.70 and a 12-month high of $217.72.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The online travel company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 22.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.77) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

