Telemark Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Telemark Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) by 57.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 315,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares during the period. Gentherm accounts for about 2.0% of Telemark Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Telemark Asset Management LLC owned about 0.95% of Gentherm worth $23,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Gentherm by 1,844.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 903,014 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,471,000 after purchasing an additional 856,576 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Gentherm by 46.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 668,920 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,797,000 after purchasing an additional 212,055 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Gentherm by 3.0% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 581,307 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,459,000 after purchasing an additional 16,976 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Gentherm by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 428,128 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,204,000 after purchasing an additional 54,173 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,803,000. 99.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

THRM traded down $1.59 on Friday, hitting $65.63. The company had a trading volume of 102,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,688. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.49. Gentherm Incorporated has a 12-month low of $55.02 and a 12-month high of $99.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.26 and a beta of 1.18.

Gentherm ( NASDAQ:THRM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.16). Gentherm had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $260.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Gentherm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Gentherm Incorporated will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on THRM. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Gentherm to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded Gentherm from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.20.

In related news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 6,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.98, for a total value of $426,059.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,007 shares in the company, valued at $7,234,308.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Gentherm news, SVP Thomas Stocker sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total value of $175,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,264.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 6,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.98, for a total value of $426,059.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,234,308.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

