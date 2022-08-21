Telemark Asset Management LLC Sells 20,000 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Telemark Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Telemark Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $13,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nvwm LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its position in ASML by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 49,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,381,000 after buying an additional 13,058 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in ASML by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc raised its position in ASML by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 2,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 129,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,490,000 after purchasing an additional 21,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ASML traded down $16.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $545.26. 794,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 927,853. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $223.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $511.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $575.66. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $412.67 and a 12 month high of $895.93.

ASML Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $1.3991 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.63%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ASML. Societe Generale cut their price target on ASML from €800.00 ($816.33) to €710.00 ($724.49) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on ASML from €960.00 ($979.59) to €920.00 ($938.78) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on ASML from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on ASML from €767.00 ($782.65) to €630.00 ($642.86) in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $747.91.

ASML Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.