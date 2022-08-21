Telemark Asset Management LLC Takes $5.88 Million Position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Telemark Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,877,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nvwm LLC increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 142.9% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 85 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 1,383.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 2,475.0% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Atlassian from $338.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Atlassian from $460.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Atlassian from $375.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $279.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.42.

Atlassian Price Performance

Shares of TEAM traded down $14.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $269.34. 1,643,994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,163,016. The stock has a market cap of $36.98 billion, a PE ratio of -110.84 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.46. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12 month low of $159.54 and a 12 month high of $483.13.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $759.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.28 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 98.61% and a negative net margin of 21.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

About Atlassian

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

