Telos (TLOS) One Day Volume Tops $2.93 Million

Telos (TLOS) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. Telos has a market cap of $54.70 million and $2.93 million worth of Telos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Telos has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Telos coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000936 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000313 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Telos Profile

TLOS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Telos’ total supply is 355,208,371 coins and its circulating supply is 270,123,444 coins. Telos’ official Twitter account is @HelloTelos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Telos is /r/TelosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Telos’ official website is telosfoundation.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Telos is a networked ecosystem enabling visionary leaders and communities to work together to build a new global economy. TLOS is the network's native digital asset required for voting the future direction of the network and staking or leasing to developers for computation and throughput. “

Telos Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Telos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Telos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

