Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) Plans $0.04 Dividend

Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of 0.0351 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th.
Telstra Stock Performance
Telstra stock opened at $14.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.06. Telstra has a 1-year low of $12.63 and a 1-year high of $15.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
Telstra Company Profile
