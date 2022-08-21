Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.55-$1.65 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Teradata also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.27-$0.31 EPS.

TDC stock opened at $35.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.05. Teradata has a 52 week low of $33.38 and a 52 week high of $59.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.14 and its 200 day moving average is $41.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.01.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Teradata had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 34.05%. The company had revenue of $430.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Teradata will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

TDC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Teradata from $65.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Teradata from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Teradata from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Teradata from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.40.

In other Teradata news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 2,100 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total value of $74,634.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,540,565.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in Teradata by 11.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,843,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,443,000 after buying an additional 388,599 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Teradata by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,950,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,438,000 after purchasing an additional 53,585 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Teradata by 2.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,649,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,309,000 after purchasing an additional 34,030 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teradata by 45.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 952,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,952,000 after acquiring an additional 297,586 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teradata by 92.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 921,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,094,000 after acquiring an additional 443,486 shares during the period. 98.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

