Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Set to Split on Thursday, August 25th

Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) are going to split before the market opens on Thursday, August 25th. The 3-1 split was announced on Thursday, August 25th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, August 25th.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $890.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $929.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $775.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $839.26. Tesla has a 52 week low of $620.57 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $16.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tesla will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSLA. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $900.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,150.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $733.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $861.33.

In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 8,750 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $904.00, for a total value of $7,910,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,627,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $791.50, for a total value of $2,770,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at $16,278,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $904.00, for a total value of $7,910,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,627,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,239 shares of company stock worth $53,099,879 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 766.7% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter worth $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 164.3% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

