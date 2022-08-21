Tezos (XTZ) Trading 11.6% Lower This Week

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One Tezos coin can now be bought for $1.62 or 0.00007542 BTC on popular exchanges. Tezos has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and approximately $36.93 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tezos has traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00007786 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00014498 BTC.
- Decimal (DEL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000167 BTC.
- Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 21,229.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.
- Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000067 BTC.
- Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000040 BTC.
- The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded down 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- CenterPrime (CPX) traded 34.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003115 BTC.
Tezos Coin Profile
XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 927,650,935 coins and its circulating supply is 906,127,429 coins. The official message board for Tezos is www.tezos.ch. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @Tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Tezos Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Tezos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.